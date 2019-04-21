Channels

African swine fever has spread across China in less than nine months since it was first confirmed at a pig farm not far from the border with Russia. Photo: AP
China Economy

African swine fever has now spread to all parts of China, posing threat to pork industry

  • Island province of Hainan reports first cases of the highly contagious disease
  • Prices surge as the virus, which is deadly to pigs, causes supply disruption
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 5:30pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:30pm, 21 Apr, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
Financial services firm Rabobank estimates that China could lose up to 200 million pigs to disease or slaughter during the epidemic, almost three times the pig population in the United States. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

African swine fever: ‘not enough pork in the whole world’ to fill China’s supply gap

  • Rabobank estimates that China could lose up to 200 million pigs to disease or slaughter, almost three times the number of pigs in the United States
  • Despite heavy trade war tariffs, Chinese buyers are importing US pork, betting on a US-China trade deal
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 3:00am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:04am, 18 Apr, 2019

Financial services firm Rabobank estimates that China could lose up to 200 million pigs to disease or slaughter during the epidemic, almost three times the pig population in the United States. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
