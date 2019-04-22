China’s central bank has not yet collected any utilities data, although the new system will have the ability to add data concerning water, power and telecommunication bills. Photo: Reuters
China’s central bank denies collecting utilities records in attempt to ease concerns over social credit system
- The People’s Bank of China will seek permission from individuals before collecting their utilities records
- Reassurance comes amid concerns of increasing intrusions of the credit system into people’s lives
In total, 13.49 million individuals have been classified as untrustworthy as of the end of March, according to China’s state planner. Photo: Xinhua
China’s credit system stops the sale of over 26 million plane and train tickets
- The National Development and Reform Commission confirms the sale of 20.47 million plane tickets and 5.71 million train tickets were stopped
- System aims to pressure citizens to avoid bad behaviour, with 13.49 million individuals classified as untrustworthy by the of March
