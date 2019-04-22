Xi Jinping pictured on a visit to southwest China last week, where he went to see how poverty reduction plans were progressing. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping tells Chinese officials they must ‘finish the journey’ and shifts focus back to fight against poverty as economy stabilises
- President urges officials to redouble efforts to meet next year’s targets for tackling poverty and pollution
- Last year emphasis shifted to keeping the economy on track but latest comments suggest Xi’s major policy drives have returned to centre stage
