Pork prices rose only 2.1 per cent in the first week of March from a year earlier, but in the first week of April, prices increased by 36 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s African swine fever crisis ‘very serious’ with stocks falling and pork prices set to hit all-time high
- China has culled 1.02 million pigs since August, with a total of 129 cases discovered, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs
- But industry insiders say the real situation could be much worse, with one report suggesting China could lose 200 million pigs during the epidemic
With a reduced pork supply at home, China has had to buy more from overseas. In the first two months of the year, the country’s pork imports increased 10 per cent to 207,000 tonnes, the agriculture ministry said. Photo: Reuters
China’s pork industry under threat as African swine fever spreads to all provinces
- Island province of Hainan reports first cases of the highly contagious disease
- Prices surge as the virus, which is deadly to pigs, causes supply disruption
