Chairwoman Dong Mingzhu joined Gree Electric as a sales manager 29 years ago. She is also a National People’s Congress delegate. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s state-owned enterprise reform debate rumbles on as sale of Gree Electric controlling share nears

  • Zhuhai government earlier this month said that it will sell a 15 per cent stake in Gree Group, the controlling shareholder of the Shanghai-listed Gree Electric
  • The reform of SOEs has been regarded as a core element for China’s economic development, but private participation has been limited
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Published: 3:42pm, 24 Apr, 2019

China Economy

Gree Electric and China’s home appliance queen Dong Mingzhu seeking to lead way on SOE reform

  • Beijing is seeking private entrepreneurs to invest in state-owned companies to help improve their efficiency, while also reassuring the private sector of its value
  • Gree has became the backbone of China’s economy along with other national brands including Huawei and Geely
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Published: 6:00pm, 19 Apr, 2019

