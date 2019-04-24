Chairwoman Dong Mingzhu joined Gree Electric as a sales manager 29 years ago. She is also a National People’s Congress delegate. Photo: Xinhua
China’s state-owned enterprise reform debate rumbles on as sale of Gree Electric controlling share nears
- Zhuhai government earlier this month said that it will sell a 15 per cent stake in Gree Group, the controlling shareholder of the Shanghai-listed Gree Electric
- The reform of SOEs has been regarded as a core element for China’s economic development, but private participation has been limited
Topic | China economy
Gree Electric and China’s home appliance queen Dong Mingzhu seeking to lead way on SOE reform
- Beijing is seeking private entrepreneurs to invest in state-owned companies to help improve their efficiency, while also reassuring the private sector of its value
- Gree has became the backbone of China’s economy along with other national brands including Huawei and Geely
