Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Nicholas Lardy, senior researcher at the Peterson Institute of International Economics, sees “encouraging” signs due to the support shown by President Xi Jinping from last year after China had initially taken a backwards step on market reforms. Photo: Handout
China Economy

China economy critic sees ‘turning point’ that could level playing field between private sector and state China economy critic sees ‘turning point’ that could level playing field

  • American researcher Nicholas Lardy sees ‘encouraging’ signs due to the support shown by President Xi Jinping
  • Speech at Peking University came at a time when academic exchanges between China and the United States are haunted by increasingly hostile bilateral relations
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 6:00pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:00pm, 24 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Nicholas Lardy, senior researcher at the Peterson Institute of International Economics, sees “encouraging” signs due to the support shown by President Xi Jinping from last year after China had initially taken a backwards step on market reforms. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chairwoman Dong Mingzhu joined Gree Electric as a sales manager 29 years ago. She is also a National People’s Congress delegate. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s state-owned enterprise reform debate rumbles on as sale of Gree Electric controlling share nears

  • Zhuhai government earlier this month said that it will sell a 15 per cent stake in Gree Group, the controlling shareholder of the Shanghai-listed Gree Electric
  • The reform of SOEs has been regarded as a core element for China’s economic development, but private participation has been limited
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 3:42pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:42pm, 24 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chairwoman Dong Mingzhu joined Gree Electric as a sales manager 29 years ago. She is also a National People’s Congress delegate. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.