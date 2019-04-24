Nicholas Lardy, senior researcher at the Peterson Institute of International Economics, sees “encouraging” signs due to the support shown by President Xi Jinping from last year after China had initially taken a backwards step on market reforms. Photo: Handout
China economy critic sees ‘turning point’ that could level playing field between private sector and state China economy critic sees ‘turning point’ that could level playing field
- American researcher Nicholas Lardy sees ‘encouraging’ signs due to the support shown by President Xi Jinping
- Speech at Peking University came at a time when academic exchanges between China and the United States are haunted by increasingly hostile bilateral relations
Topic | China economy
Nicholas Lardy, senior researcher at the Peterson Institute of International Economics, sees “encouraging” signs due to the support shown by President Xi Jinping from last year after China had initially taken a backwards step on market reforms. Photo: Handout
Chairwoman Dong Mingzhu joined Gree Electric as a sales manager 29 years ago. She is also a National People’s Congress delegate. Photo: Xinhua
China’s state-owned enterprise reform debate rumbles on as sale of Gree Electric controlling share nears
- Zhuhai government earlier this month said that it will sell a 15 per cent stake in Gree Group, the controlling shareholder of the Shanghai-listed Gree Electric
- The reform of SOEs has been regarded as a core element for China’s economic development, but private participation has been limited
Topic | China economy
Chairwoman Dong Mingzhu joined Gree Electric as a sales manager 29 years ago. She is also a National People’s Congress delegate. Photo: Xinhua