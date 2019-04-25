Channels

Vice-Premier Liu He is China's lead negotiator in the trade talks with the United States. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

Trade war with US could lead to economic ‘cold war’ for China, Beijing researchers say

  • ‘China’s Economic Security Outlook’ sees tit-for-tat tariff war with the US and the broad hostility as a major risk endangering China’s ‘economic security’
  • Beijing and Washington have conducted nine rounds of trade negotiations ahead of an eventual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 2:30pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:56pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang inspecting the Piraeus Container Terminal near Athens, the capital of Greece. Photo: Xinhua
Economy

EU investment rules leave over 80 per cent of Chinese firms feeling discriminated against, survey says

  • The European Union is the largest recipient of Chinese investment, but the bloc introduced new rules on foreign investment in April
  • Chinese foreign direct investment into Europe and North America fell sharply in 2018, declining from US$111 billion in 2017 to US$30 billion in 2018
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Published: 7:00pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:59pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang inspecting the Piraeus Container Terminal near Athens, the capital of Greece. Photo: Xinhua
