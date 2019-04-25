Vice-Premier Liu He is China's lead negotiator in the trade talks with the United States. Photo: Bloomberg
Trade war with US could lead to economic ‘cold war’ for China, Beijing researchers say
- ‘China’s Economic Security Outlook’ sees tit-for-tat tariff war with the US and the broad hostility as a major risk endangering China’s ‘economic security’
- Beijing and Washington have conducted nine rounds of trade negotiations ahead of an eventual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump
Topic | China economy
Vice-Premier Liu He is China's lead negotiator in the trade talks with the United States. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang inspecting the Piraeus Container Terminal near Athens, the capital of Greece. Photo: Xinhua
EU investment rules leave over 80 per cent of Chinese firms feeling discriminated against, survey says
- The European Union is the largest recipient of Chinese investment, but the bloc introduced new rules on foreign investment in April
- Chinese foreign direct investment into Europe and North America fell sharply in 2018, declining from US$111 billion in 2017 to US$30 billion in 2018
Topic | China economy
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang inspecting the Piraeus Container Terminal near Athens, the capital of Greece. Photo: Xinhua