At the end of March, around 550 P2P platforms were still operating normally in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong, which amounts to more than half of P2P firms in the country. Photos: Bloomberg
China Economy

Beijing’s P2P owners and senior executives hit with travel ban as China cracks down on online lending

  • Chaoyang district posts notice on social media account banning staff from peer-to-peer lending platforms from leaving China’s capital city without approval
  • Post later deleted, but highlights China’s willingness to clean up the sector after the rapid development of often risky online lending
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Sidney Leng  

Cissy Zhou  

Laura He  

Published: 8:15pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:15pm, 25 Apr, 2019

At the end of March, around 550 P2P platforms were still operating normally in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong, which amounts to more than half of P2P firms in the country. Photos: Bloomberg
Vice-Premier Liu He is China's lead negotiator in the trade talks with the United States. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

Trade war with US could lead to economic ‘cold war’ for China, Beijing researchers say

  • ‘China’s Economic Security Outlook’ sees tit-for-tat tariff war with the US and the broad hostility as a major risk endangering China’s ‘economic security’
  • Beijing and Washington have conducted nine rounds of trade negotiations ahead of an eventual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 2:30pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:56pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Vice-Premier Liu He is China's lead negotiator in the trade talks with the United States. Photo: Bloomberg
