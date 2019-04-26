Chinese President Xi Jinping and foreign leaders during the opening ceremony of the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping could travel to US to sign trade deal as early as June, source says
- US President Donald Trump says White House visit will be ‘soon’ as hopes of ending the US-China trade war increase
- Reaching a deal would bring to an end a near year-long dispute between the world’s two largest economies
Topic | US-China trade war
Vice-Premier Liu He is China's lead negotiator in the trade talks with the United States. Photo: Bloomberg
Trade war with US could lead to economic ‘cold war’ for China, Beijing researchers say
- ‘China’s Economic Security Outlook’ sees tit-for-tat tariff war with the US and the broad hostility as a major risk endangering China’s ‘economic security’
- Beijing and Washington have conducted nine rounds of trade negotiations ahead of an eventual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump
Topic | China economy
