Chickens at Woodley Farm in Yuen Long. Photo: SCMP Pictures
China chicken prices jump on supply shortage as consumers swap poultry for pricey pork
- China is suffering from a shortage of chickens even as African swine fever kills off the pig supply, causing pork prices to soar
- Chicken imports from the US and France have been banned in China since 2016 because of a bird flu outbreak
A Chinese officer inspects a Beijing site blocked due to African swine fever in December.
American soybeans have been made into high-protein meals for Chinese pigs.
Pork makes up 60% of the meat consumption in China.
China faces pork supply shortage due to African swine fever
