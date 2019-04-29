Liu Shijin is the deputy head of the China Development Research Foundation and a member of the People’s Bank of China’s monetary policy advisory committee. Photo: Reuters
China needs deeper reform rather than more economic stimulus, central bank adviser says
- Deputy head of Development Research Foundation Liu Shijin says changes are needed to ensure China can avoid the middle-income trap
- China’s gross domestic product grew 6.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2019, beating expectations as hopes of a trade deal with the United States increase
China and the United States have officially had nine round of talks to end the ongoing trade war, with the 10th set to take place in Beijing this week. Photo: AFP
Ahead of US-China trade talks, veteran negotiators warn that deals can often get lost in translation
- Former trade negotiators from Office of the US Trade Representative discuss ‘making up words’ to get a deal over the line and ‘haggling over individual words’
- Negotiators from the United States and China are believed to be closing in on a deal to bring an end to the US-China trade war
