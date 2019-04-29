China’s Vice-Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen (seated, far right) is part of China’s trade negotiations with the United States. Photo: Xinhua
US investors ‘confidently’ pouring money into China despite trade war, says commerce minister
- Direct foreign investment into China from the United States increased by 65.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2019, total foreign investment up 6.5 per cent
- Trade negotiations led by China’s Liu He and Wang Shouwen and US counterparts Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin to take place this week in Beijing
China and the United States have officially had nine round of talks to end the ongoing trade war, with the 10th set to take place in Beijing this week. Photo: AFP
