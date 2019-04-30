The per capita income of urban residents rose 7.9 per cent from a year earlier to 11,633 yuan combined for the first three months of the year, according to official data. Photo: EPA
China’s white-collar workers earned less in first quarter of 2019 despite signs of economic recovery, survey finds
- Report by job website Zhaopin.com shows the average monthly salary dropped to 8,050 yuan (US$1,195) from 8,096 yuan in the fourth quarter of 2018
- Results in contrast to official data which showed the per capita income of urban residents rose 7.9 per cent from a year earlier
China’s Vice-Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen (seated, far right) is part of China’s trade negotiations with the United States. Photo: Xinhua
US investors ‘confidently’ pouring money into China despite trade war, says commerce minister
- Direct foreign investment into China from the United States increased by 65.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2019, total foreign investment up 6.5 per cent
- Trade negotiations led by China’s Liu He and Wang Shouwen and US counterparts Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin to take place this week in Beijing
