Migrant workers have become less willing to travel far from home to look for work, with many inland governments encouraging them to return home to start their own businesses. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s army of migrant workers is becoming older and less mobile, new government data shows
- Annual survey by Beijing shows China’s migrant workers are less inclined to travel long distances for work, with governments offering grants to stay locally
- The average age of migrant workers is rising, with a new generation of workers less content to work in factories or construction sites
Topic | Migrant workers in China
Shijiazhuang, the capital city of the province of Hebei, announced last month a “zero threshold” policy for domestic migrants. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese cities step up efforts to lure domestic migrants as government plans to relax local restrictions
- Hangzhou, Shijiazhuang and Xian have already announced moves to attract more migrants as competition for shrinking pool graduate talent heats up
- According to a plan published in 2016, China plans to grant urban permanent residency to 100 million people by 2020
Topic | China economy
