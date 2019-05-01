Channels

Migrant workers have become less willing to travel far from home to look for work, with many inland governments encouraging them to return home to start their own businesses. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China’s army of migrant workers is becoming older and less mobile, new government data shows

  • Annual survey by Beijing shows China’s migrant workers are less inclined to travel long distances for work, with governments offering grants to stay locally
  • The average age of migrant workers is rising, with a new generation of workers less content to work in factories or construction sites
Topic |   Migrant workers in China
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 7:30am, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 7:43am, 1 May, 2019

Shijiazhuang, the capital city of the province of Hebei, announced last month a “zero threshold” policy for domestic migrants. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Chinese cities step up efforts to lure domestic migrants as government plans to relax local restrictions

  • Hangzhou, Shijiazhuang and Xian have already announced moves to attract more migrants as competition for shrinking pool graduate talent heats up
  • According to a plan published in 2016, China plans to grant urban permanent residency to 100 million people by 2020
Topic |   China economy
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 3:29pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:57pm, 8 Apr, 2019

