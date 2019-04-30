Last year, the value of cross-border e-commerce transactions jumped 50 per cent to 134.7 billion yuan. Photo: Kyodo
China closes online currency regulation loopholes to ease fears over foreign exchange transactions
- New rules from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange require cross-border payment services to more closely monitor and report international transactions
- China is increasingly sensitive to outflow pressure given it is expected to run a current account deficit this year
Topic | China economy
Last year, the value of cross-border e-commerce transactions jumped 50 per cent to 134.7 billion yuan. Photo: Kyodo
China’s Vice-Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen (seated, far right) is part of China’s trade negotiations with the United States. Photo: Xinhua
US investors ‘confidently’ pouring money into China despite trade war, says commerce minister
- Direct foreign investment into China from the United States increased by 65.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2019, total foreign investment up 6.5 per cent
- Trade negotiations led by China’s Liu He and Wang Shouwen and US counterparts Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin to take place this week in Beijing
Topic | China economy
China’s Vice-Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen (seated, far right) is part of China’s trade negotiations with the United States. Photo: Xinhua