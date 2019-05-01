Channels

The Greater Bay Area is the Chinese government's scheme to link the cities of Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Zhongshan, Dongguan, Huizhou, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing into an integrated economic and business hub. Photo: Shutterstock.
China Economy

Guangzhou joins China’s race for talented overseas graduates as economic competition heats up

  • The capital city of China’s Guangdong province lowers its requirements to obtain a local residency permit, which is needed to access health care and education
  • Many medium-sized cities are offering lavish incentives to recruit talent to boost their economic development
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 10:00am, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 1 May, 2019

According to a document published on Thursday by the municipal government, authorities in Hohhot, capital of the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, are planning to build a range of new flats especially for those who have graduated within the past three years. Photo: Alamy
China Economy

Chinese city Hohhot offers graduates 50 per cent off new homes to attract new talent

  • Inner Mongolian capital targets young talent in bid to breathe new life into its ailing economy
  • And for those who do not want to buy, there is a two-year, rent-free option
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 4:14pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:08am, 22 Apr, 2019

According to a document published on Thursday by the municipal government, authorities in Hohhot, capital of the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, are planning to build a range of new flats especially for those who have graduated within the past three years. Photo: Alamy
