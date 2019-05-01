Advertisement
An artist's impression of the Crayfish Town, created by JC Group. Photo: Handout
China’s ‘charming towns’ plan turns into a nightmare for investors, amid legal crackdown
- Initiative was to dot the countryside with themed villages, like Crayfish Town, Poetry Town, Fairyland Town, and Happy Town
- Collapse of a funding company has seen senior executives detained by police, and thousands of investors scrambling for answers
China’s “thousand charming towns” initiative was supposed to dot the vast countryside with beautiful, liveable and themed villages, carrying names as eclectic and zany as Crayfish Town, Asian Games Town, Poetry Town, Fairyland Town, and Happy Town, which would come complete with a “sex park”.
But last week’s collapse of a private company behind many of these developments has seen dozens of senior executives detained by police and thousands of investors scrambling for answers, desperate to recoup their money. The sudden failure of JC Group, based in the city of Hangzhou in Zhejiang province, marked another bankrupt fundraising programme in China and exposed the huge risks behind the country’s state-led, debt-fuelled development drive.
There are thought to be 3,800 individual investors exposed to JC Group’s collapse, and while no figure has been put on the expected total losses, the minimum threshold for these investments was set at 1 million yuan (US$148,480).
It also brought into sharp focus the so-called
JC Group, established by businessman Wei Jie in 2008, acted as an agent between local governments eager to raise funds to develop the local economy and affluent Chinese investors searching for high returns.
JC Group signed agreements with local governments to to develop more than 50 charming town projects across the country. Among them was Happy Town, which was to be built in the sleepy riverside town of Yucheng, in the Yangtze River Delta.
When visited by the South China Morning Post in 2017,
But despite the often bizarre nature of these developments, the money poured in.
JC Group used its local government agreements as a selling point to raise funds from investors via China’s unregulated
One document from JC Fortune, a wealth management arm of JC Group, said it had 70 billion yuan (US$10.4 billion) in assets under management as of September 2017.
However, the gravy train came to an abrupt stop on April 28, when the police bureau of Gongshu, a district in the city of Hangzhou, the capital of China’s eastern Zhejiang province, issued a statement saying it had detained Wei and other senior JC Group executives on charges of “illegal fundraising” – a criminal offence that carries a maximum punishment of life in prison.
The police statement asked JC Group investors to register their complaints using an online system, but warned them not to engage in any “illegal demonstration activities”.
However, the scorned investors decided to take action despite the warnings of the authorities.
Hundreds of disgruntled investors signed a petition addressed to the public security department of Hangzhou and the provincial government of Zhejiang last week, demanding that local governments take responsibility for either endorsing and signing deals with JC, or for failing to supervise the company’s fundraising methods.
“JC Group is very high-profile in Hangzhou and even in Zhejiang province. It has its own building there and it has been focusing on financing public-private partnership (PPP) projects for years. It paid a large amount of taxes to local authorities there,” said Jay Li, an investor from Guangzhou who put money into JC’s charming towns fund.
Li, who runs two Cantonese restaurants in Guangzhou, was sold on the idea of investing in charming towns by a good friend, a former banker, who eventually became a sales manager at JC Group.
The pair travelled to visit the site of the proposed Crayfish Town, in Jiangsu province, and found a booming crayfish industry and what appeared to be a solid business opportunity. Li was sold on the idea, as was his friend, the JC salesman, who invested his family’s life savings.
Wei’s arrest, however, put paid to their optimism. The thought of having invested in an illegal scheme has enraged Li, since these schemes often result in heavy losses.
“Why did it suddenly become illegal fundraising?” Li asked. “If JC has long-standing violations for illegal fundraising and fraud, all the local governments signing deals with the company owe us an explanation, as do Zhejiang’s securities regulators, industry and commerce departments, and tax authorities.”
Liu Lijia is a successful businessman in Hangzhou in his forties who invested 1 million yuan (US$148,480) in a JC Group fund for an Asian Games Town, named after the games set to take place
Liu was contacted by a JC Group salesperson in June 2017, who sold him on the idea of investing in a town constructed around the theme of one of Asia’s premier sporting events. Wary of losing his money, he conducted his own due diligence by visiting the city of Huzhou in Zhejiang, which will host some parts of the games.
“Before signing a contract with JC, I even went to the construction site to have a look with a few other potential investors,” Liu said. “We went through all the PPP documents carefully, including a resolution released by the local people’s congress to bless the partnership between JC and the local government.”
However, since Wei’s arrest, phone calls to the Huzhou government have gone unanswered. Few local governments that have signed deals with JC Group had made any public statements about the situation.
Both Li and Liu have experienced countless sleepless nights. They have created several WeChat groups to share their stories and connect with other investors. They are worried that if Wei is sentenced for illegal fundraising, JC’s assets will be sold for a fraction of what they were marketed for, therefore affecting their investments.
Liu is one of 3,800 individual investors who stand to lose their principal investment in JC products. He said he is not an aggressive investor. While he thought investing in private business products and property development was too risky, he thought JC Group would be a safe bet, given that the funds were to be used in PPP projects backed by local governments.
"I thought it was smart and safe to invest in projects backed and promoted by the Chinese authorities, like the '
The “thousand charming towns” strategy fits with President Xi Jinping’s desire to modernise and urbanise much of China by 2050. The target brought enthusiastic responses from village and towns across China, where local governments have been scrambling to come up with a “theme” of their own, since the initiative was conceived in 2016.
Around the same time, Beijing also began to vigorously promote PPP projects, where private companies bid for and take over public projects to boost infrastructure investment with private capital, therefore relieving pressure from already heavily-indebted local governments.
However, the PPP model soon became a means of hiding local government debt. In March 2019, China’s Ministry of Finance issued a document tightening the rules around local government PPP projects to prevent local governments from accumulating hidden debt via PPP projects. In addition, local governments cannot pledge more than 10 per cent of their fiscal budget to PPP projects.
Beijing’s attitude towards the charming towns project has also changed, since it has clearly deviated from the initial aim of transforming parts of China into a “beautiful country”.
In Suichang County, near the city of Lishui in Zhejiang province, plans were afoot to build a “rural e-commerce entrepreneurship town” in partnership with JC Group.
When contacted by the Post, a member of staff at the county’s bureau of commerce said: “It’s not a good time to comment on JC right now,” adding that “the development of Suichang’s e-commerce town was our key project, but it is suspended now”.
Simon Zhao, founding director of the International Centre of China Studies in Hong Kong University, said that the rush to build charming towns was unsustainable and that there was no economic logic behind many of the plans.
“Local governments just used the name to display loyalty to President Xi’s initiative of new urbanisation,” Zhao said. “Most of the projects lack returns and legal protections for private investors – investment products offering high annual interests for such low return projects are surely risky.”
At a meeting in early-April, China’s National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s powerful economic planning agency, said the government will support “orderly development” of towns but “phase out fake towns abusing the concept”.
For investors who have already pumped their money into China’s charming towns, this decree may be too little, too late.
Guangzhou joins China’s race for talented overseas graduates as economic competition heats up
- The capital city of China’s Guangdong province lowers its requirements to obtain a local residency permit, which is needed to access health care and education
- Many medium-sized cities are offering lavish incentives to recruit talent to boost their economic development
Guangzhou has lowered a major threshold for Chinese graduates returning from studying overseas who want to become legal residents of the coastal city, joining in a heated fight for skilled workers already underway between dozens of medium and large cities across the country.
The move to reduce the barriers to receiving a local hukou, the residency permit that allows citizens to receive state-funded services such as health care and education, is the latest move by the capital city of China’s Guangdong province as it seeks to fall in line with Beijing’s vision for the Greater Bay Area.
The Greater Bay Area is the Chinese government's scheme to link the cities of Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Zhongshan, Dongguan, Huizhou, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing into an integrated economic and business hub, and to achieve that, an abundance of top young talent is necessary.
Graduates who start work in or create a start-up in Guangzhou within two years of graduating no longer need to first contribute to China’s national pension fund for at least six months to apply for a hukou, they simply need a record of having made a contribution to the social security fund.
Earlier this year, Guangzhou changed the age limit for holders of a bachelor’s or greater to obtain a hukou to 40, up from the previous limit of 35.
Guangzhou’s bid to attract talent, which has been increasingly popular across China over the last two years, partly reflects increasing pressure from the incentives being offered by many smaller, second-tier cities to recruit high-calibre graduates to grow their economies and speed up urbanisation.
The Chinese government recently relaxed the national hukou system, which it had used from years to control migration, by completely abolishing restrictions on settling in cities with populations of between 1 million and 3 million as well as loosening restrictions for cities with populations from 3 million to 5 million.
The competition for talent comes as China’s overall work force continues to shrink. The working age population – those aged between 16 and 59 – fell 0.5 per cent last year to 897 million, and is down 2.8 per cent since 2011, the National Bureau of Statistics announced in January.
Indeed, the competition between cities is very fierce except for Beijing and Shanghai that still want to control their populations.
As one of the four large tier one cities along with Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, Guangzhou had in the region of 14 million residents at the end of last year, an increase of 400,000 from 2017. In contrast, Beijing lost 165,000 residents during the same period, according to their respective government reports.
“Indeed, the competition between cities is very fierce except for Beijing and Shanghai that still want to control their populations,” said Xu Jianwei, senior China economist for French banks Natixis.
“I think Beijing and Shanghai shoulder too many non-economic functions. Having too many people could increase the difficulty of [city] management. From that perspective, Guangdong as an economic powerhouse has a simpler job [to just grow the economy].”
So far this year, more than 60 cities – mainly second-tier and third-tier – have announced talent recruitment policies with a record amounts of subsidies and incentives, according to the Centaline Property Research Centre.
Ningbo, a port city in eastern China’s Zhejiang province, is offering a subsidy of 50,000 yuan (US$7,425) for returning overseas graduates who contribute to the social security fund for more than six months.
But such fierce competition for talent will also speed up the outflow of labour from smaller cities in depressed economic regions like the northeast rust belt, with a
In the Pearl River Delta, there has been a clear trend for people to move to one of the nine larger cities included in the Greater Bay Area plan while other parts of the province are facing a shortage of talent.