Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He shows the way to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as they proceed to their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on May 1, 2019. Photo: AFP
China Economy

As US-China deal nears, Beijing relaxes rules for foreign banks and insurers, in concession to Washington

  • China announced a dozen new measures on Wednesday to further open up its US$44 trillion financial sector to foreign banks and insurers
  • Analysts are viewing the move as a clear concession to US negotiators and a sign that a deal to end the trade war is imminent
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Amanda Lee  

Published: 9:00pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 1 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He shows the way to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as they proceed to their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on May 1, 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
From left: US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, US Trade Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He before the start of their latest round of negotiations aimed at ending the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

‘Productive’ end to latest round of US-China trade talks

  • US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says ‘it’s good to be back here’
  • Outlook for a May deal looks positive, as US drops a key demand
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Published: 11:28am, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 5:52pm, 1 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

From left: US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, US Trade Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He before the start of their latest round of negotiations aimed at ending the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.