Chinese Vice Premier Liu He shows the way to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as they proceed to their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on May 1, 2019. Photo: AFP
As US-China deal nears, Beijing relaxes rules for foreign banks and insurers, in concession to Washington
- China announced a dozen new measures on Wednesday to further open up its US$44 trillion financial sector to foreign banks and insurers
- Analysts are viewing the move as a clear concession to US negotiators and a sign that a deal to end the trade war is imminent
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He shows the way to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as they proceed to their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on May 1, 2019. Photo: AFP
From left: US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, US Trade Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He before the start of their latest round of negotiations aimed at ending the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP
‘Productive’ end to latest round of US-China trade talks
- US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says ‘it’s good to be back here’
- Outlook for a May deal looks positive, as US drops a key demand
Topic | US-China trade war
From left: US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, US Trade Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He before the start of their latest round of negotiations aimed at ending the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP