New research suggests that China’s population will hit a high of 1.41 billion people in 2023. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s population to peak in 2023, five years earlier than official estimates, new research shows

  • Findings suggest Beijing waited too long to abandon the one-child policy, founder of one of the firms behind the report says
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 12:15am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 12:15am, 2 May, 2019

New research suggests that China’s population will hit a high of 1.41 billion people in 2023. Photo: Xinhua
The Greater Bay Area is the Chinese government's scheme to link the cities of Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Zhongshan, Dongguan, Huizhou, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing into an integrated economic and business hub. Photo: Shutterstock.
China Economy

Guangzhou joins China’s race for talented overseas graduates as economic competition heats up

  • The capital city of China’s Guangdong province lowers its requirements to obtain a local residency permit, which is needed to access health care and education
  • Many medium-sized cities are offering lavish incentives to recruit talent to boost their economic development
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 10:00am, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 1 May, 2019

The Greater Bay Area is the Chinese government's scheme to link the cities of Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Zhongshan, Dongguan, Huizhou, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing into an integrated economic and business hub. Photo: Shutterstock.
