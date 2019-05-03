Channels

A view of Beijing's new Daxing International Airport under construction in Daxing district, Beijing on April 25, 2019. Daxing International Airport will open at the end of September this year. Photo: Simon Song
China Economy

China’s airlines jostle for position at new mega airport, in rare glimpse into Beijing’s palace intrigue

  • Air China gets a foothold at Daxing International Airport to escalate competition with China Eastern and China Southern
  • Intensive lobbying, high-level horse trading and political manoeuvring are dominating a drama which will help define the future of China’s airline market
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou  

Amanda Lee  

Published: 1:03pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 1:15pm, 3 May, 2019

A view of Beijing's new Daxing International Airport under construction in Daxing district, Beijing on April 25, 2019. Daxing International Airport will open at the end of September this year. Photo: Simon Song
Manufacturing remains a concern across many of the world’s exporting strongholds, despite stronger than expected economic growth in major economies over the first quarter of 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Global Economy

Economic mood sours in US, China and Asia in April, as green shoots wilt

  • Positive mood from better-than-expected economic growth in major economies dampened by poor manufacturing sentiment across many exporting nations
  • Purchasing managers’ index in export powerhouses South Korea and Taiwan weaken, joining the gloomy outlook among US and Chinese factory operators
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 7:30pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 11:27pm, 2 May, 2019

Manufacturing remains a concern across many of the world's exporting strongholds, despite stronger than expected economic growth in major economies over the first quarter of 2019. Photo: Xinhua
