A view of Beijing's new Daxing International Airport under construction in Daxing district, Beijing on April 25, 2019. Daxing International Airport will open at the end of September this year. Photo: Simon Song
China’s airlines jostle for position at new mega airport, in rare glimpse into Beijing’s palace intrigue
- Air China gets a foothold at Daxing International Airport to escalate competition with China Eastern and China Southern
- Intensive lobbying, high-level horse trading and political manoeuvring are dominating a drama which will help define the future of China’s airline market
Topic | China economy
Manufacturing remains a concern across many of the world’s exporting strongholds, despite stronger than expected economic growth in major economies over the first quarter of 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Economic mood sours in US, China and Asia in April, as green shoots wilt
- Positive mood from better-than-expected economic growth in major economies dampened by poor manufacturing sentiment across many exporting nations
- Purchasing managers’ index in export powerhouses South Korea and Taiwan weaken, joining the gloomy outlook among US and Chinese factory operators
Topic | China economy
