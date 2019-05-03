US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad (left), US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Beijing this week. Photos: EPA
China tempers US hints that Beijing and Washington are preparing for the ‘last round’ of trade talks
- Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will head to Washington next week for the 11th round of talks to end the trade war that has hit the global economy for almost a year
- White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders suggests meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is closer than ever
Topic | US-China trade war
China and the United States have officially had nine round of talks to end the ongoing trade war, with the 10th set to take place in Beijing this week. Photo: AFP
Ahead of US-China trade talks, veteran negotiators warn that deals can often get lost in translation
- Former trade negotiators from Office of the US Trade Representative discuss ‘making up words’ to get a deal over the line and ‘haggling over individual words’
- Negotiators from the United States and China are believed to be closing in on a deal to bring an end to the US-China trade war
