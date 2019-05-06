Channels

A rust belt is a term used for a region that has experienced industrial decline. Photo: Reuters
China’s Northeastern rust belt was once ‘eldest son’, now is struggling as the runt of the litter

  • Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang were the birthplace of China’s industrialisation in the 1950s, but now contribute just 6.3 per cent to gross domestic product combined
  • People's Republic of China founding father Mao Zedong called the region the country’s ‘eldest son’ on whose shoulders the family’s future rests
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Published: 6:00am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 6 May, 2019

A rust belt is a term used for a region that has experienced industrial decline. Photo: Reuters
An artist's impression of the Crayfish Town, created by JC Group. Photo: Handout
China’s ‘charming towns’ plan turns into a nightmare for investors, amid legal crackdown

  • Initiative was to dot the countryside with themed villages, like Crayfish Town, Poetry Town, Fairyland Town, and Happy Town
  • Collapse of a funding company has seen senior executives detained by police, and thousands of investors scrambling for answers
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 4:00pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 3:35am, 2 May, 2019

An artist's impression of the Crayfish Town, created by JC Group. Photo: Handout
