A rust belt is a term used for a region that has experienced industrial decline. Photo: Reuters
China’s Northeastern rust belt was once ‘eldest son’, now is struggling as the runt of the litter
- Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang were the birthplace of China’s industrialisation in the 1950s, but now contribute just 6.3 per cent to gross domestic product combined
- People's Republic of China founding father Mao Zedong called the region the country’s ‘eldest son’ on whose shoulders the family’s future rests
Topic | China economy
A rust belt is a term used for a region that has experienced industrial decline. Photo: Reuters
An artist's impression of the Crayfish Town, created by JC Group. Photo: Handout
China’s ‘charming towns’ plan turns into a nightmare for investors, amid legal crackdown
- Initiative was to dot the countryside with themed villages, like Crayfish Town, Poetry Town, Fairyland Town, and Happy Town
- Collapse of a funding company has seen senior executives detained by police, and thousands of investors scrambling for answers
Topic | China economy
An artist's impression of the Crayfish Town, created by JC Group. Photo: Handout