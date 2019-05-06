Revenue from tourism over China’s extended Labour Day holiday rose 16.1 per cent year on year to US$17.5 billion. Photo: Xinhua
China’s consumer spending surges over extended Labour Day holiday
- Tourism revenue up 16.1 per cent at US$17.5 billion as traveller numbers rise 13.7 per cent
- Box office revenue grows to 1.5 billion yuan from 990 million yuan in 2018
Topic | China economy
Cinemas across China were packed with Marvel fans for the first screening of Avengers: Endgame. Photo: Weibo
Avengers: Endgame draws 3 million Chinese fans for Marvel-ous midnight show
- Superhero blockbuster breaks box office records across the country, taking US$115 million in presales alone
- Film is latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series which has been running since 2008
Topic | China Society
