US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that “the 10 per cent will go up to 25 per cent on Friday”. Photo: AP
China Economy

Donald Trump’s ‘Thanos-like’ tariff threat to China adds to ‘risk of global recession’, analysts say

  • One analyst compared the US president to the character from the ‘Avengers’ who wiped out half of all life in the universe with a snap of his fingers
  • Companies in China and Hong Kong rush to seek legal advice amid threat that the United States will increase tariffs on Chinese goods from 10 per cent to 25 per cent
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Karen Yeung  

Orange Wang  

Published: 2:37pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 3:31pm, 6 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that "the 10 per cent will go up to 25 per cent on Friday". Photo: AP
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He with US President Donald Trump inside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in April. Photo: EPA
Global Economy

Update: China reconsidering Liu He’s US trip with delay or cancellation both possible options, says source

  • President Xi Jinping’s chief trade negotiator could travel to Washington on Thursday and then leave the following day, or the trip could be cancelled entirely
  • Change in response to US President Donald Trump threatening to increase punitive tariffs on US$200 billion of imports from 10 per cent to 25 per cent on Friday
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 12:41pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 3:03pm, 6 May, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He with US President Donald Trump inside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in April. Photo: EPA
