Fushun’s coal production gradually fell to 5.29 million tonnes last year, a fraction of what was produced in the heyday of the 1960s and 1970s. Photo: WeChat
China’s rust belt cities shrouded in uncertainty as exhausted natural resources shake China’s foundations
- With economically extractable coal exhausted and a lack of technology and capital to safely mine deeper underground, mines are shutting down one by one
- Bureaucratic, state-run mentality that goes back to Japanese dominance early last century hindering efforts to revitalise China’s earliest industrial success
Topic | China economy
China’s northeast rust belt hopes to revitalise growth and regain its place in the world’s second largest economy. Photo: Reuters
China’s Northeastern rust belt was once ‘eldest son’, now struggling as runt of the litter
- Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang were birthplace of China’s industrialisation in 1950s, but now contribute just 6.3 per cent to gross domestic product combined
- People's Republic of China founding father Mao Zedong called the region the country’s ‘eldest son’ on whose shoulders the family’s future rests
