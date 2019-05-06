Channels

A demand from the US to limit the yuan’s depreciation and thus the competitive advantage given to China’s exporters was seen as an acceptable condition for Beijing to end the trade war. Photo: AP
China Economy

Donald Trump’s threat to increase China tariffs dashes hopes of keeping yuan exchange rate stable

  • The United States wants to limit the yuan’s depreciation to prevent an unfair advantage for Chinese exporters
  • Tweet from the US president on Sunday threatens to increase levies on Chinese exports leading yuan to drop by almost 1 per cent to 6.7976 per dollar on Monday
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 7:30pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 7:30pm, 6 May, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He with US President Donald Trump inside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in April. Photo: EPA
Global Economy

Update: China still ‘preparing’ delegation for US trip despite Donald Trump’s threat to increase tariffs

  • US President said he will increase punitive tariffs on US$200 billion of imports from 10 per cent to 25 per cent on Friday in a tweet posted on Sunday
  • Earlier suggestion planned trip to Washington by chief negotiator and Vice-Premier Liu He this week could be delayed or even cancelled altogether
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 12:41pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 4:55pm, 6 May, 2019

