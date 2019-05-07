Channels

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (third left) is still expected to be part of China's delegation set to arrive in Washington on Thursday for talks. Photo: EPA
China Economy

Donald Trump is a business ‘killer’ who ‘never plays by the rules’, say Chinese exporters after tariff threat

  • US$200 billion of Chinese imports into the United States set to be subject to new 25 per cent tariffs from Friday
  • Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He still expected to be part of the delegation set to arrive in Washington on Thursday for talks
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 12:23pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 12:52pm, 7 May, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (third left) is still expected to be part of China’s delegation set to arrive in Washington on Thursday for talks. Photo: EPA
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He with US President Donald Trump inside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in April. Photo: EPA
Global Economy

China still ‘preparing’ delegation for US trip despite Donald Trump’s threat to increase tariffs

  • US President said he will increase punitive tariffs on US$200 billion of imports from 10 per cent to 25 per cent on Friday in a tweet posted on Sunday
  • Liu He could depart Beijing on Thursday, three days later than previously scheduled, and leave Washington a day later, says a source
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 12:41pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 12:50pm, 7 May, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He with US President Donald Trump inside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in April. Photo: EPA
