Fushun was once coal-rich town in Liaoning province. Photos: Sidney Leng
China’s Northeastern rust belt struggling to retain population as economic slowdown speeds up exodus
- Tieling and Fushun, two cities in Liaoning province, highlight the problems of shrinking cities in China’s northeastern rust belt
- Small city governments struggle to adjust development plans for declining population as local resources dwindle and youngsters seek life elsewhere
Topic | China economy
Fushun’s coal production gradually fell to 5.29 million tonnes last year, a fraction of what was produced in the heyday of the 1960s and 1970s. Photo: WeChat
China’s rust belt cities shrouded in uncertainty as exhausted natural resources shake China’s foundations
- With economically extractable coal exhausted and a lack of technology and capital to safely mine deeper underground, mines are shutting down one by one
- Bureaucratic, state-run mentality that goes back to Japanese dominance early last century hindering efforts to revitalise China’s earliest industrial success
