Fushun was once coal-rich town in Liaoning province. Photos: Sidney Leng
China Economy

China’s Northeastern rust belt struggling to retain population as economic slowdown speeds up exodus

  • Tieling and Fushun, two cities in Liaoning province, highlight the problems of shrinking cities in China’s northeastern rust belt
  • Small city governments struggle to adjust development plans for declining population as local resources dwindle and youngsters seek life elsewhere
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 7:30am, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 8 May, 2019

Fushun was once coal-rich town in Liaoning province. Photos: Sidney Leng
Fushun’s coal production gradually fell to 5.29 million tonnes last year, a fraction of what was produced in the heyday of the 1960s and 1970s. Photo: WeChat
China Economy

China’s rust belt cities shrouded in uncertainty as exhausted natural resources shake China’s foundations

  • With economically extractable coal exhausted and a lack of technology and capital to safely mine deeper underground, mines are shutting down one by one
  • Bureaucratic, state-run mentality that goes back to Japanese dominance early last century hindering efforts to revitalise China’s earliest industrial success
Topic |   China economy
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Published: 7:15am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 9:13am, 7 May, 2019

Fushun's coal production gradually fell to 5.29 million tonnes last year, a fraction of what was produced in the heyday of the 1960s and 1970s. Photo: WeChat
