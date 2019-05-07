Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (right) is still set to visit Washington this week for further trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs may be the difference between life and death for some US companies
- US president sent shock waves through global markets when he announced the 10 per cent levy on US$200 billion of Chinese goods would increase to 25 per cent
- Trade representative Robert Lighthizer set to kick in tariffs on Friday after the US accused China of reneging on some of its commitments during recent talks
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (third left) is still expected to be part of China’s delegation set to arrive in Washington on Thursday for talks. Photo: EPA
Donald Trump is a business ‘killer’ who ‘never plays by the rules’, say Chinese exporters after tariff threat
- US$200 billion of Chinese imports into the United States set to be subject to new 25 per cent tariffs from Friday
- Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He still expected to be part of the delegation set to arrive in Washington on Thursday for talks
