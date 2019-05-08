epa07512052 Cars and motorbikes are stuck in heavy traffic at a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 17 April 2019. Vietnam's total automobile sales in the first quarter of 2019 reached 78,252 units, an increase of 31 percent compared with same period last year, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Trade war pushing companies from China to Vietnam, but experts warn they may have missed the boat
- Rising land and labour costs, bottlenecks at ports, traffic jams on the roads and diminishing manufacturing capacity are leading to saturation in parts of Vietnam
- Other parts of Asia, including Malaysia and Batam in Indonesia, emerge as alternative manufacturing hubs to Vietnam
Topic | Vietnam
epa07512052 Cars and motorbikes are stuck in heavy traffic at a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 17 April 2019. Vietnam's total automobile sales in the first quarter of 2019 reached 78,252 units, an increase of 31 percent compared with same period last year, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (third left) is still expected to be part of China’s delegation set to arrive in Washington on Thursday for talks. Photo: EPA
Donald Trump is a business ‘killer’ who ‘never plays by the rules’, say Chinese exporters after tariff threat
- US$200 billion of Chinese imports into the United States set to be subject to new 25 per cent tariffs from Friday
- Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He still expected to be part of the delegation set to arrive in Washington on Thursday for talks
Topic | China economy
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (third left) is still expected to be part of China’s delegation set to arrive in Washington on Thursday for talks. Photo: EPA