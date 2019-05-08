The decline was a surprise, with analysts having expected a 3 per cent increase in exports, according to a Bloomberg survey. Photo: AP
China’s exports suffer surprise fall in April amid heightened trade war tensions with United States
- Exports dropped by 2.7 per cent in April, countering a 14.2 per cent rise in March and an economic growth rate of 6.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2019
- US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the 10 per cent levy on US$200 billion of Chinese goods would increase to 25 per cent this week
Topic | China economy
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (right) is still set to visit Washington this week for further trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer. Photo: AFP
