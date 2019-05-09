Drones can help farmers drastically reduce their labour force. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s rust belt starting to shine with new economy firms, but the prosperous south still leads the way
- The provinces of Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjian began China’s industrialisation in the 1950s, but they now must modernise to boost the economy
- State-owned enterprises slowing beginning to work with start-ups and research and development institutes to modernise their technology
Fushun was once a coal-rich town in Liaoning province. Photos: Sidney Leng
China’s northeastern rust belt struggling to retain population as economic slowdown speeds up exodus
- Tieling and Fushun, two cities in Liaoning province, highlight the problems of shrinking cities in China’s northeastern rust belt
- Small city governments struggle to adjust development plans for declining population as local resources dwindle and youngsters seek life elsewhere
