Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Drones can help farmers drastically reduce their labour force. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Economy

China’s rust belt starting to shine with new economy firms, but the prosperous south still leads the way

  • The provinces of Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjian began China’s industrialisation in the 1950s, but they now must modernise to boost the economy
  • State-owned enterprises slowing beginning to work with start-ups and research and development institutes to modernise their technology
Topic |   China economy
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Published: 7:30am, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 7:50am, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Drones can help farmers drastically reduce their labour force. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Fushun was once a coal-rich town in Liaoning province. Photos: Sidney Leng
China Economy

China’s northeastern rust belt struggling to retain population as economic slowdown speeds up exodus

  • Tieling and Fushun, two cities in Liaoning province, highlight the problems of shrinking cities in China’s northeastern rust belt
  • Small city governments struggle to adjust development plans for declining population as local resources dwindle and youngsters seek life elsewhere
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 7:30am, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 5:15pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Fushun was once a coal-rich town in Liaoning province. Photos: Sidney Leng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.