Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Donald Trump is reluctant to accept verbal assurances from China. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

US demand that China commits to reforms in writing threatens to scupper trade talks

  • Washington refuses to accept verbal assurances but China is reluctant to make further structural reforms
  • Some government advisers in Beijing believe it would be better to accept higher tariffs than make ‘suicidal’ changes to country’s economic model
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Amanda Lee  

Jane Cai  

William Zheng  

Published: 11:00pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Trump is reluctant to accept verbal assurances from China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.