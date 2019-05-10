Between 2013 and 2017, the number of residents of Heilongjiang province fell by 460,000 to 37.89 million. Photo: Reuters
Brain drain in China’s rust belt exacerbated by economic decline as talent competition heats up
- Weaker economies in Northern provinces lead to talented employees moving to prosperous south, which leads to further economic weakness
- Housing costs are low in the Northeast, but companies in prosperous southern provinces can offer much higher salaries
Topic | China economy
Between 2013 and 2017, the number of residents of Heilongjiang province fell by 460,000 to 37.89 million. Photo: Reuters
Drones can help farmers drastically reduce their labour force. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s rust belt starting to shine with new economy firms, but the prosperous south still leads the way
- The provinces of Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang began China’s industrialisation in the 1950s, but they now must modernise to boost the economy
- State-owned enterprises slowing beginning to work with start-ups and research and development institutes to modernise their technology
Topic | China economy
Drones can help farmers drastically reduce their labour force. Photo: EPA-EFE