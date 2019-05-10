Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He waves as he leaves the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington. Photo: AP
US-China trade war escalates as Donald Trump increases tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods to 25 per cent
- Increase from 10 per cent was threatened by the US president in a tweet on Sunday in response to claims that China had reneged on some of its commitments
- Vice-Premier Liu He is in Washington for the 11th round of talks, but left a meeting with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer after less than 90 minutes
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing. Photo: AP
China lashes out at Donald Trump’s claims it reneged on trade deal and vows to ‘safeguard’ its interests
- Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng says ‘China is committed and has kept its promises, and this has never changed’
- Vows that in response to US tariffs, China will safeguard ‘its legitimate rights and interests’
