A directive from US Customs and Border Protection carved out an exclusion to the tariff increase for firms that bought goods before Friday, even if they arrive at American docks or airports after the tariff rise is triggered. Photo: AP
China Economy

As US-China trade war tariffs strike, ships at sea are safe but ‘blackmail’ mood sours at Chinese docks

  • Cargo already bound for the United States from China will not attract the new 25 per cent tariff, provided the importer can prove the goods were bought before Friday
  • US President Donald Trump followed through with his threat to increase the levy on US$200 million of Chinese goods
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

He Huifeng  

Sidney Leng  

Published: 7:14pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 7:14pm, 10 May, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He leaves the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
China Economy

China vows to implement ‘necessary countermeasures’ in response to Donald Trump’s US tariff increase

  • Increase from 10 per cent to 25 per cent on US$200 billion of Chinese goods was threatened by the US president in a tweet on Sunday
  • Vice-Premier Liu He is in Washington for the 11th round of talks, but left a meeting with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer after less than 90 minutes
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 12:00pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 6:32pm, 10 May, 2019

