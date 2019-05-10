A directive from US Customs and Border Protection carved out an exclusion to the tariff increase for firms that bought goods before Friday, even if they arrive at American docks or airports after the tariff rise is triggered. Photo: AP
As US-China trade war tariffs strike, ships at sea are safe but ‘blackmail’ mood sours at Chinese docks
- Cargo already bound for the United States from China will not attract the new 25 per cent tariff, provided the importer can prove the goods were bought before Friday
- US President Donald Trump followed through with his threat to increase the levy on US$200 million of Chinese goods
