China holds the biggest volume of US Treasuries in the world, at US$1.123 trillion. Photo: Shutterstock
Will China use its US$1.2 trillion of US debt as firepower to fight the trade war?
- Fears are mounting among investors and analysts of potential adverse effects on global economic growth as China promises to strike back after US raised tariffs on Friday
- Uncertainties on how escalating tensions will unravel have hurt markets this week
Topic | China economy
