Asean+3 may add the Chinese and Japanese currencies into its buffer fund, a sign of Asian nations’ move to reduce reliance on the US dollar. Photo: Reuters
Is US-China trade war starting to erode US dollar dominance?
- Asean+3 is considering adding yuan and yen to their regional forex reserves pool safety net
- Analysts say shift to reduce US dollar dominance is underpinned by expectations that trade war will cause shift in consumption and investment patterns away from globalisation
Topic | US-China trade war
China holds the biggest volume of US Treasuries in the world, at US$1.123 trillion. Photo: Shutterstock
Will China use its US$1.2 trillion of US debt as firepower to fight the trade war?
- Fears are mounting among investors and analysts of potential adverse effects on global economic growth as China promises to strike back after US raised tariffs
- Uncertainties on how escalating tensions will unravel have hurt markets this week
Topic | China economy
