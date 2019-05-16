A sharper depreciation in the yuan could help China counter, in part, the costs of US tariffs. Photo: Shutterstock
Will a falling yuan ‘torpedo’ China’s trade talks with the US?
- The currency has hit a 4-month low this week as tensions escalated between the world’s two biggest economies
- A further slide of the yuan below 7.00 to the dollar could counter a new 25 per cent tariff on US$300 billion of Chinese goods exported to the US
Asean+3 may add the Chinese and Japanese currencies into its buffer fund, a sign of Asian nations’ move to reduce reliance on the US dollar. Photo: Reuters
Is US-China trade war starting to erode US dollar dominance?
- Asean+3 is considering adding yuan and yen to their regional forex reserves pool safety net
- Analysts say shift to reduce US dollar dominance is underpinned by expectations that trade war will cause shift in consumption and investment patterns away from globalisation
