A sharper depreciation in the yuan could help China counter, in part, the costs of US tariffs. Photo: Shutterstock
China Economy

Will a falling yuan ‘torpedo’ China’s trade talks with the US?

  • The currency has hit a 4-month low this week as tensions escalated between the world’s two biggest economies
  • A further slide of the yuan below 7.00 to the dollar could counter a new 25 per cent tariff on US$300 billion of Chinese goods exported to the US
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 6:00am, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 9:52am, 16 May, 2019

A sharper depreciation in the yuan could help China counter, in part, the costs of US tariffs. Photo: Shutterstock
Asean+3 may add the Chinese and Japanese currencies into its buffer fund, a sign of Asian nations’ move to reduce reliance on the US dollar. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Is US-China trade war starting to erode US dollar dominance?

  • Asean+3 is considering adding yuan and yen to their regional forex reserves pool safety net
  • Analysts say shift to reduce US dollar dominance is underpinned by expectations that trade war will cause shift in consumption and investment patterns away from globalisation
Topic |   US-China trade war
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 7:00pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 11:04pm, 13 May, 2019

Asean+3 may add the Chinese and Japanese currencies into its buffer fund, a sign of Asian nations’ move to reduce reliance on the US dollar. Photo: Reuters
