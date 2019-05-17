One of China’s most senior officials has given a candid assessment of the impact the trade war might have on the economy. Photo: Xinhua
Trade war could slice 1 per cent off China’s economic growth, top party official says
- Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Yang reveals ‘worst case scenario’ at forum for Taiwanese businesspeople in Beijing but says dispute will not do any long-term damage
- Firms should not relocate away from Chinese mainland as it still offers huge development opportunities, he says
Topic | US-China trade war
One of China’s most senior officials has given a candid assessment of the impact the trade war might have on the economy. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (left) and the US negotiating team failed to reach agreement as the Trump administration enacted new tariffs while talks in Washington were underway. Photo: EPA-EFE
What killed US-China trade talks: A tale of two texts
- A difference of opinion over detail behind sudden shift from optimism to renewed hostilities
- Washington prefers to reveal what Beijing would conceal
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (left) and the US negotiating team failed to reach agreement as the Trump administration enacted new tariffs while talks in Washington were underway. Photo: EPA-EFE