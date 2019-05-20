Channels

President Xi Jinping paid a visit to the country’s rare earth mining base in Jiangxi province on Monday, according to the official Xinhua news agency, in his first domestic tour after the trade talks between Beijing and Washington ended without a deal. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Xi Jinping visits rare earth minerals facility, amid talk of use as weapon in US-China trade war

  • China produces 90 per cent of the world’s rare earth minerals, used in hi-tech production such as electric vehicles
  • Rare earth minerals one of the few goods not hit by incoming US tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese goods as trade war escalates
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 5:38pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 6:22pm, 20 May, 2019

Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen on a counter of a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China talks up the value of yuan as Donald Trump’s trade war hits currency rate

  • Head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange says will keep the yuan stable at a ‘reasonable and balanced level’, despite tariff pressure
  • Analysts now expect yuan to stay below the psychologically important level of 7.00 to the US dollar at least until midyear
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 5:15pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 5:15pm, 20 May, 2019

