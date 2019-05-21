Channels

The issue of state-owned enterprises has been a key issue discussed during the trade talks between China and the United States. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China’s SOE reform questioned after Beijing appoints inexperienced official to head assets watchdog

  • Hao Peng will assume the role of chairman at State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Sasac)
  • State-owned enterprises are an issue at the centre of the US-China trade war, with Washington demanding a level playing field for its businesses in China
Frank Tang  

Echo Xie  

Published: 2:51pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 3:05pm, 21 May, 2019

President Xi Jinping visits China’s rare earths mining base in Jiangxi province on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Chinese President Xi Jinping sounds Long March rallying call as US trade war tensions rise

  • Trip to Ganzhou includes stop at major producer of rare earths, minerals essential to some low-carbon technology and left off US tariffs list
  • He was accompanied by Vice-Premier Liu He, his most trusted adviser and China’s top trade negotiator in the year-long talks with the United States
Zhou Xin  

Wendy Wu  

Kinling Lo  

Published: 5:38pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 9:48am, 21 May, 2019

