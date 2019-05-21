The issue of state-owned enterprises has been a key issue discussed during the trade talks between China and the United States. Photo: EPA
China’s SOE reform questioned after Beijing appoints inexperienced official to head assets watchdog
- Hao Peng will assume the role of chairman at State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Sasac)
- State-owned enterprises are an issue at the centre of the US-China trade war, with Washington demanding a level playing field for its businesses in China
China economy
President Xi Jinping visits China’s rare earths mining base in Jiangxi province on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping sounds Long March rallying call as US trade war tensions rise
- Trip to Ganzhou includes stop at major producer of rare earths, minerals essential to some low-carbon technology and left off US tariffs list
- He was accompanied by Vice-Premier Liu He, his most trusted adviser and China’s top trade negotiator in the year-long talks with the United States
