Chinese President Xi Jinping lays a floral basket at a monument marking the departure of the Long March in Yudu County of Ganzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province. Xi on Monday afternoon visited the starting point of the Long March by the Central Red Army in Yudu County, on an inspection tour of Jiangxi Province. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Xi Jinping calls for ‘new Long March’ in dramatic sign that China is preparing for protracted trade war

  • Xi Jinping told cheering crowds in Jiangxi: ‘We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again!’
  • Xi comments come amid an increasingly sour mood in official Chinese media, which have become more forceful in anti-US rhetoric since trade war talks collapsed
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 8:24pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 8:25pm, 21 May, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping lays a floral basket at a monument marking the departure of the Long March in Yudu County of Ganzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province. Xi on Monday afternoon visited the starting point of the Long March by the Central Red Army in Yudu County, on an inspection tour of Jiangxi Province. Photo: Xinhua
US President Donald Trump is greeted by Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser showing off his socks as the president arrives in Lake Charles, Louisiana, May 14, 2019. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s exporters of Donald Trump wigs and American flags ‘had no idea’ they face higher trade war tariffs

  • A Chinese producer of socks brandishing the face and hair of US President Donald Trump is set to be hit with a new trade war tariff
  • Manufacturers of ‘Trump’ wigs and American national flags also face incoming tariffs, but were not aware of this when contacted
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Orange Wang  

Published: 6:45pm, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 9:54am, 21 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump is greeted by Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser showing off his socks as the president arrives in Lake Charles, Louisiana, May 14, 2019. Photo: Reuters
