Advertisement
According to the National Agricultural Technology Extension Service Centre, an affiliate of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, 72,000 hectares (177,915 acres) of agriculture produce, primarily corn and a smaller volume of sugar cane, have already been ruined. Photo: Reuters
Armyworm to bite China’s under pressure food supply within two months as trade war tariffs limit US crop imports
- The pest has already attacked crops in 13 provinces and regions in southern China and is expected to move north as temperatures rise
- China has already been forced to slaughter million of pigs with African swine fever affecting all 31 autonomous regions and provinces within just nine months
Topic | US-China trade war
According to the National Agricultural Technology Extension Service Centre, an affiliate of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, 72,000 hectares (177,915 acres) of agriculture produce, primarily corn and a smaller volume of sugar cane, have already been ruined. Photo: Reuters
China’s domestic food security that has already been ravaged by African swine fever and is under pressure from increased tariffs from the trade war with the United States could be further hit by a devastating and rapidly spreading pest within the next two months, according to academics.
The fall armyworm has already affected farms in southern China, and could hit the country’s crop-growing heartlands in the north and northeast as temperatures rise, increasing the risks to crop production as Chinese tariffs restrict the country’s ability to purchase American crops as replacements.
China has already been forced to slaughter million of pigs with African swine fever affecting all 31 autonomous regions and provinces within just nine months, trimming 20 per cent of the national supply and driving up prices.
And the trade tariffs imposed by China last week restrict purchase of US agriculture products, including pork, soybeans and corn.
The armyworm could now spread to the north central and northeastern regions of the country as early as July, according to Hu Gao, professor of Entomology at the Nanjing Agricultural University, vastly expanding the damage that has been inflicted so far on 13 provinces and regions south of the Yangtze River, including Yunnan, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guangxi, Guizhou, Guangdong, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Zhejiang, Fujian and Hainan.
“The impact has been greatest in Guangxi,” said Hu. “The crops there have been attacked most.”
According to the National Agricultural Technology Extension Service Centre, an affiliate of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, 72,000 hectares (177,915 acres) of agriculture produce, primarily corn and a smaller volume of sugar cane, have already been ruined.
It warned that the rapid spread of the armyworm threatened to destroy the summer corn harvest in the northern regions especially the Huang Huai Hai area that covers Beijing, Tianjin and Shandong province, which is known to produce the best quality corn.
At present, the scale of the fall armyworm’s infestation has been huge, its spread has been rapid, its destruction severe, and monitoring and prevention are very difficult.
“At present, the scale of the fall armyworm’s infestation has been huge, its spread has been rapid, its destruction severe, and monitoring and prevention are very difficult,” the centre said.
The fall armyworm, native to regions ranging from Argentina to northern Canada, was first detected in China five months ago after wreaking havoc in Africa over the past two years having infested up to at least half of the continent’s crops.
A United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) report published at the end of April, citing unnamed experts, said the pest, which entered Yunnan province from the neighbouring country of Myanmar, would spread to all of China’s grain producing regions within 12 months.
“[The fall armyworm] has no natural predators in China and its presence may result in lower production and crop quality of corn, rice, wheat, sorghum, sugar cane, cotton, soybean, and peanuts among other cash crops,” said the USDA report.
A potentially looming disaster for crop quality and output would force China to import more from foreign markets, even as the government’s 25 per cent tariff on key crop imports virtually eliminates any ability to import from the US.
China’s agriculture ministry planned to expand the amount of land used to grow soybeans and other oilseeds by 330,000 hectares (815,447 acres) this year to reduce the country’s reliance on imports. It also predicted a rise in the shortfall between domestic corn output and consumption from October 2018 to September 2019 to 28 million tonnes, compared with 11 million tonnes a year earlier.
Corn is central to the global agriculture complex, any deficit in China will necessitate additional imports having wide-ranging ripple effects globally.
“Corn is central to the global agriculture complex, any deficit in China will necessitate additional imports having wide-ranging ripple effects globally,” said John Reeve, director of Agree Commodities, an agriculture product trading firm.
The fall armyworm feeds on about 180 different types of crops while in its caterpillar phase, with its favourite being corn, according to Nanjing Agricultural University’s Hu.
Hu and his team of scientists began tracking the pest’s geographical spread in May last year after it hit India. The team predicted the pest will reach China’s northern plains via two routes, from the east and the west, according to Chinese media reports.
The western route comes from Myanmar and makes its way from Yunnan across to the northern Shanxi and Shaanxi provinces, while the eastern path begins in Vietnam and Laos and enters the provinces of Guangdong and Guangxi, riding on strong southwesterly winds to reach beyond the Yangtze and Huai rivers to land in the northeastern plains.
The USDA report said China’s agriculture ministry has been taking emergency measures to monitor and control the spread of the fall armyworm with a national crop protection monitoring and surveillance programme in each local agricultural bureau to implement a trapping and scouting scheme.
The Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences is also collaborating with domestic and foreign crop protection companies to identify appropriate chemical and non-chemical control measures, it said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping lays a floral basket at a monument marking the departure point of the Long March in Yudu county, Ganzhou, in Jiangxi province. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping calls for ‘new Long March’ in dramatic sign that China is preparing for protracted trade war
- Xi Jinping told cheering crowds in Jiangxi: ‘We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again’
- His comments come amid an increasingly sour mood in official Chinese media, which have become more forceful in anti-US rhetoric since trade war talks collapsed
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese President Xi Jinping lays a floral basket at a monument marking the departure point of the Long March in Yudu county, Ganzhou, in Jiangxi province. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the nation to embark on a new Long March and “start all over again”, in the most dramatic sign to date that Beijing has given up hope of reaching a trade deal with the United States in the near term.
Xi is in Jiangxi province for
“We are here at the starting point of the Long March to remember the time when the Red Army began its journey,” Xi told cheering crowds on Monday, in footage posted on state broadcaster CCTV’s website on Tuesday. “We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again.”
While Xi did not directly mention the trade war or the United States, his remarks are being perceived as clear signals that the Chinese public is being told to prepare for hardships because of the
The economy is already slowing and the trade war could trim as much as 1 per cent from its gross domestic product, Wang Yang, one of the seven members of the elite Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, said last week.
Vice-Premier Liu He, China’s top trade negotiator, accompanied Xi for the tour and is clearly visible at the president’s side in video footage of the tour.
On Monday, Xi also visited one of the country’s major rare earth mining and processing facilities amid speculation that China could ban rare earth exports to the US in retaliation for trade war escalation, as it did to Japan a decade ago.
The Long March was a military retreat between 1934 to 1936 undertaken by the Red Army, the forerunner of the People’s Liberation Army, to evade Kuomintang troops during the Chinese civil war. The thousands of marchers covered some of the country’s harshest terrain and the feat is often evoked as a symbol of Chinese unity by the ruling Communist Party.
Xi’s message was delivered at a time when the country’s official media outlets have adopted increasingly nationalistic tones in relation to the trade war and broader Sino-US relations. However, media reports have stopped short of directly criticising US President Donald Trump.
A long article by the official Xinhua News Agency on Monday claimed that “bullying by the US side” was the cause of the failed trade talks.
“The People’s Republic [of China] has been standing tall in the East for the last 70 years, it has never lowered its head and it has never feared anyone,” Xinhua said. “History will prove again that bullying and threats by the US will not work.”
Xinhua followed this up on Tuesday with a report of Xi’s tour, saying that “every generation has its own long march”. It did not mention the trade war.
China has officially kept the door open to future trade talks, but no new talks have been scheduled. Technical work, such as document drafting and translation, largely ceased after the two sides failed to reach a final agreement in the 11th round of talks earlier in May, according to two sources who were briefed on the situation.
China warned last Friday that there was no point in holding more talks if the US was not “sincere” in wanting to achieve a fair outcome.
“The message is clear: China is ready to fight a protracted trade war,” said one source.
The US government’s decision last week to place Chinese technology firm Huawei and its affiliates on a trading black list has strengthened a perception in Beijing that the US is pursuing a broad strategy to thwart China’s rise, leaving little room for China to compromise on any front.
Beijing resumed its tit-for-tat approach in exchanging
At the same time, Chinese scholars are openly suggesting other ways Beijing could retaliate against the US. Jin Canrong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, wrote an article last week suggesting China could ban rare earth mineral exports to the US.
These contain elements that are vital for many hi-tech products, and China accounts for 90 per cent of global production. China could also start dumping its vast
In addition, Beijing could close its market to major US firms such as General Motors and Apple, which derive significant portions of their global profits from sales in China, Jin noted.
The Chinese government has said it would be forced take “necessary countermeasures” against the US in response to the US raising tariffs on May 10, although Beijing has to date stopped short of further escalation, apart from its own reciprocal tariff raise.
The Chinese public’s expectation of a near-term trade deal with US, however, has been replaced by a growing confrontational spirit.
Sue Trinh, a strategist with Royal Bank of Canada in Hong Kong, wrote in note on Tuesday that there has been “a significant nationalist shift in Chinese rhetoric” regarding the trade war, particularly the use of militaristic imagery terminology in official media.
An opinion piece in the state-run Global Times last Friday argued that Beijing is in no hurry to end the trade war because China is more capable of withstanding the ensuing pain than the US.
“In the best scenario, China would become more adaptable and cut our reliance on the US market for good,” the editorial said.
This article appeared in the South China Morning Post print edition as: Xi calls on nationto prepare for ‘new Long March’