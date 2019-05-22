Channels

Last week US President Donald Trump signed an order that could restrict Chinese telecommunications companies from selling their equipment in the United States. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Donald Trump’s trade war and Huawei ban push China to rethink economic ties with US

  • Last week the US president signed an order that could restrict Chinese telecommunications companies from selling their equipment in the United States
  • Talks to end the year-long trade war fell apart last month after the US increased tariffs on all Chinese goods, with Beijing responding with increases of their own
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 7:45pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 7:55pm, 22 May, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping lays a floral basket at a monument marking the departure point of the Long March in Yudu county, Ganzhou, in Jiangxi province. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Xi Jinping calls for ‘new Long March’ in dramatic sign that China is preparing for protracted trade war

  • Xi Jinping told cheering crowds in Jiangxi: ‘We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again’
  • His comments come amid an increasingly sour mood in official Chinese media, which have become more forceful in anti-US rhetoric since trade war talks collapsed
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 8:24pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 1:14am, 22 May, 2019

