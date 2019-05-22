Last week US President Donald Trump signed an order that could restrict Chinese telecommunications companies from selling their equipment in the United States. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s trade war and Huawei ban push China to rethink economic ties with US
- Last week the US president signed an order that could restrict Chinese telecommunications companies from selling their equipment in the United States
- Talks to end the year-long trade war fell apart last month after the US increased tariffs on all Chinese goods, with Beijing responding with increases of their own
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese President Xi Jinping lays a floral basket at a monument marking the departure point of the Long March in Yudu county, Ganzhou, in Jiangxi province. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping calls for ‘new Long March’ in dramatic sign that China is preparing for protracted trade war
- Xi Jinping told cheering crowds in Jiangxi: ‘We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again’
- His comments come amid an increasingly sour mood in official Chinese media, which have become more forceful in anti-US rhetoric since trade war talks collapsed
