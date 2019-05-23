Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Beijing’s official jobless indicators paint a relatively steady employment situation, with the urban unemployment rate dropping to 5 per cent at the end of April from 5.2 per cent at the end of March, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s trade war-hit job market to be overseen by special task force to avoid ‘a massive jobless situation’

  • Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua will head the State Council Employment Work Leading Group to ‘enhance leadership and coordination of work related to employment’
  • Sony Mobile, Cisco Systems and Oracle have all laid-off staff or closed factories in recent months, raising questions over Beijing’s official unemployment figures
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 1:30pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 1:30pm, 23 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing’s official jobless indicators paint a relatively steady employment situation, with the urban unemployment rate dropping to 5 per cent at the end of April from 5.2 per cent at the end of March, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese President Xi Jinping lays a floral basket at a monument marking the departure point of the Long March in Yudu county, Ganzhou, in Jiangxi province. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Xi Jinping calls for ‘new Long March’ in dramatic sign that China is preparing for protracted trade war

  • Xi Jinping told cheering crowds in Jiangxi: ‘We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again’
  • His comments come amid an increasingly sour mood in official Chinese media, which have become more forceful in anti-US rhetoric since trade war talks collapsed
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 8:24pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 1:14am, 22 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping lays a floral basket at a monument marking the departure point of the Long March in Yudu county, Ganzhou, in Jiangxi province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.