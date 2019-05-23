Beijing’s official jobless indicators paint a relatively steady employment situation, with the urban unemployment rate dropping to 5 per cent at the end of April from 5.2 per cent at the end of March, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Reuters
China’s trade war-hit job market to be overseen by special task force to avoid ‘a massive jobless situation’
- Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua will head the State Council Employment Work Leading Group to ‘enhance leadership and coordination of work related to employment’
- Sony Mobile, Cisco Systems and Oracle have all laid-off staff or closed factories in recent months, raising questions over Beijing’s official unemployment figures
Topic | China economy
Beijing’s official jobless indicators paint a relatively steady employment situation, with the urban unemployment rate dropping to 5 per cent at the end of April from 5.2 per cent at the end of March, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping lays a floral basket at a monument marking the departure point of the Long March in Yudu county, Ganzhou, in Jiangxi province. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping calls for ‘new Long March’ in dramatic sign that China is preparing for protracted trade war
- Xi Jinping told cheering crowds in Jiangxi: ‘We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again’
- His comments come amid an increasingly sour mood in official Chinese media, which have become more forceful in anti-US rhetoric since trade war talks collapsed
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese President Xi Jinping lays a floral basket at a monument marking the departure point of the Long March in Yudu county, Ganzhou, in Jiangxi province. Photo: Xinhua