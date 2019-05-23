Channels

SCMP
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: AP
China Economy

Trump-Xi trade war summit at G20 in Japan still up in the air as ‘conditions not right’, China adviser says

  • China’s president met his US counterpart in December in Argentina during a G20 summit which led to a three-month tariff truce which was then extended
  • The United States has since raised tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports and threatened to impose sanctions on a further US$300 billion
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Amanda Lee  

William Zheng  

Published: 9:45pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 9:45pm, 23 May, 2019

Shanghai General Sports produces 3 million bicycles each year, 2.4 million of which are exported to the United States. Photos: Sidney Leng
China Economy

US-China trade war tariffs wreak havoc on Christmas orders with Chinese manufacturers thrown into disarray

  • Chinese manufacturers would normally be expecting Christmas orders from US clients about now, but trade war uncertainty is forcing them to change plans
  • Next round of tariffs from US President Donald Trump will include smartphones, toys and bicycles, with Chinese exporters saying US consumers will have to pay more
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Sidney Leng  

Orange Wang  

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 5:00pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 6:03pm, 23 May, 2019

