US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: AP
Trump-Xi trade war summit at G20 in Japan still up in the air as ‘conditions not right’, China adviser says
- China’s president met his US counterpart in December in Argentina during a G20 summit which led to a three-month tariff truce which was then extended
- The United States has since raised tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports and threatened to impose sanctions on a further US$300 billion
Shanghai General Sports produces 3 million bicycles each year, 2.4 million of which are exported to the United States. Photos: Sidney Leng
US-China trade war tariffs wreak havoc on Christmas orders with Chinese manufacturers thrown into disarray
- Chinese manufacturers would normally be expecting Christmas orders from US clients about now, but trade war uncertainty is forcing them to change plans
- Next round of tariffs from US President Donald Trump will include smartphones, toys and bicycles, with Chinese exporters saying US consumers will have to pay more
