US President Donald Trump could meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan in June. Photo: EPA
China Economy

American consumers are ‘unequivocally the losers’ in US-China trade war, says IMF

  • Research from the International Monetary Fund finds that US importers ‘almost entirely’ bear the cost of tariffs, which are then passed on to the consumer
  • Latest round of tariffs contains goods which are not easily substituted by imports from other markets, which analysts say will further hit consumers
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 9:00pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 23 May, 2019

Beijing’s official jobless indicators paint a relatively steady employment situation, with the urban unemployment rate dropping to 5 per cent at the end of April from 5.2 per cent at the end of March, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s trade war-hit job market to be overseen by special task force to avoid ‘a massive jobless situation’

  • Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua will head the State Council Employment Work Leading Group to ‘enhance leadership and coordination of work related to employment’
  • Sony Mobile, Cisco Systems and Oracle have all laid-off staff or closed factories in recent months, raising questions over Beijing’s official unemployment figures
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 1:30pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 1:30pm, 23 May, 2019

