Traders work as US President Donald Trump is seen on television on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

Could China dump its US Treasuries to fight the trade war? A contrarian view is emerging in Beijing

  • As trade war escalates, market talk is emerging that Beijing will use monetary weapons to retaliate as ‘last resort’
  • China’s US Treasury holdings in March dropped by US$10.4 billion while foreign exchange reserves rose to highest level since August
China holds the biggest volume of US Treasuries in the world, at US$1.123 trillion. Photo: Shutterstock
China Economy

Will China use its US$1.2 trillion of US debt as firepower to fight the trade war?

  • Fears are mounting among investors and analysts of potential adverse effects on global economic growth as China promises to strike back after US raised tariffs
  • Uncertainties on how escalating tensions will unravel have hurt markets this week
