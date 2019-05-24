Channels

The economy of Tongxiang, a city of 1.2 million people, is highly dependent on exports of manufactured goods such as textiles. Photo: Shutterstock
China Economy

Trade war-hit town near Shanghai see positives from US-China tensions as it seeks two-way investment flows

  • Official from Tongxiang in Zhejiang province hope that its manufacturers will set up factories in the United States but keep their headquarters in China
  • As of the end of last year, 14 companies from Tongxiang had set up shop in the US including a US$350 million fibreglass plant in Columbia, South Carolina
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 9:30pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 9:30pm, 24 May, 2019

Shanghai General Sports produces 3 million bicycles each year, 2.4 million of which are exported to the United States. Photos: Sidney Leng
China Economy

US-China trade war tariffs wreak havoc on Christmas orders with Chinese manufacturers thrown into disarray

  • Chinese manufacturers would normally be expecting Christmas orders from US clients about now, but trade war uncertainty is forcing them to change plans
  • Next round of tariffs from US President Donald Trump will include smartphones, toys and bicycles, with Chinese exporters saying US consumers will have to pay more
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Sidney Leng  

Orange Wang  

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 5:00pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 9:31am, 24 May, 2019

