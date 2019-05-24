The economy of Tongxiang, a city of 1.2 million people, is highly dependent on exports of manufactured goods such as textiles. Photo: Shutterstock
Trade war-hit town near Shanghai see positives from US-China tensions as it seeks two-way investment flows
- Official from Tongxiang in Zhejiang province hope that its manufacturers will set up factories in the United States but keep their headquarters in China
- As of the end of last year, 14 companies from Tongxiang had set up shop in the US including a US$350 million fibreglass plant in Columbia, South Carolina
Topic | China economy
Shanghai General Sports produces 3 million bicycles each year, 2.4 million of which are exported to the United States. Photos: Sidney Leng
US-China trade war tariffs wreak havoc on Christmas orders with Chinese manufacturers thrown into disarray
- Chinese manufacturers would normally be expecting Christmas orders from US clients about now, but trade war uncertainty is forcing them to change plans
- Next round of tariffs from US President Donald Trump will include smartphones, toys and bicycles, with Chinese exporters saying US consumers will have to pay more
Topic | US-China trade war
